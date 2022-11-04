Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $10.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 84,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $8,621,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.