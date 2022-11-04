Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.