Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Stock Price Down 2%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97. 2,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Wharf Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

