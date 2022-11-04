Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Shares Down 1.1%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

