William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

