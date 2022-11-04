William Blair Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $341.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

