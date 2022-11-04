William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

