WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $87.10. Approximately 2,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

