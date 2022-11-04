Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

