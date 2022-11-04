WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $7.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

