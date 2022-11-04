Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,292 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 21,946.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOSU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOSU opened at $10.11 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

