Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA opened at $11.56 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

