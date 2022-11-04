Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,710 Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of ARTEU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

