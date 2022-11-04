Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

OSTRU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

