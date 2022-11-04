Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU – Get Rating) by 779.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
INSU Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance
Shares of IIIIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
