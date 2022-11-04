Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,249 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYCHU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,255,000.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYCHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.