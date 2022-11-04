Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.
Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Corner Growth Acquisition Profile
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
