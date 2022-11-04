Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNGLU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNGLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.