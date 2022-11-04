Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,598,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

