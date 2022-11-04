Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,074 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

