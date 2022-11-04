Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 300,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

KRNLU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.