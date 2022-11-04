Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 881,543 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LITTU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

