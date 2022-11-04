Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 177,100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.