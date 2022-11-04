Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

