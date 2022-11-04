Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 30.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

