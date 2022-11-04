Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OHAAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

