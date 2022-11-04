Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition by 121.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167,644 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

