Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 266,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Lakeshore Acquisition II Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBBBR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
