Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGRW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Evergreen Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evergreen (EVGRW)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.