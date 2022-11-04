Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGRW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.