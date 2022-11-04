Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 385,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

RACYW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization, share purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

