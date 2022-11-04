Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 188,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ GDSTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTR)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.