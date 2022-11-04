Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 188,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDSTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

