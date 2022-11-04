Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Activity at IonQ
IonQ Stock Performance
IONQ stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.66.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.