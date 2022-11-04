Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONQ stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.66.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.