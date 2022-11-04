Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $239.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

