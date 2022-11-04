Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Xcel Energy by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 77,123 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Xcel Energy by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

XEL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.