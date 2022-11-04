Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

