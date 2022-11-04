Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

