Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Up 2.8 %

Xylem stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

Insider Activity

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

