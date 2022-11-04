Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

