Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

