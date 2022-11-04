Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $40,366,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,897,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in XPeng by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

