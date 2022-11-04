Zacks Research Comments on CSX Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSX in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

