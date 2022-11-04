ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 13,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZHDG. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

