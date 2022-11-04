Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

ZD stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

