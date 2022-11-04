Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 2,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

