ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.00% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.