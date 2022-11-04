ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $50.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

