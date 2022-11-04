ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

