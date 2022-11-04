Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

