Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

