1,000 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $69,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 317.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sylvamo Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.